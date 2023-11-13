The Office creator says although a reboot is off the cards, he is keen to make a spin-off series

Although it was announced earlier this year that The Office US would be getting a reboot, now co-creator Greg Daniels says this won’t be happening, but that doesn't mean all Office-themed projects are off the table.

The creator explained to The Wrap why he doesn't want to replicate the iconic mockumentary. “I feel like we ended that story beautifully. The characters had closure.” he said, “I would never want to redo that same show with a different cast, because I think we got the luckiest cast, the best cast ever, in TV, to do that show. So the notion of a reboot is not of interest.”

But not all hope is lost as although a remake of one of the best shows of all time is unlikely to happen, a spin-off may be in the works one day. Daniels, who has also worked on other hit comedy shows such as Parks and Recreation and The Simpsons , says that what he would like to do is continue in The Office world but with a different storyline, similar to the Star Wars spin-off show The Mandalorian, which still takes place in George Lucas’s fictional universe, only with different characters.

Daniels explains, “Something like the notion of this documentary crew doing a documentary about a different subject. That, I think, could be intriguing and creative. But I don’t even know what you would call that. I don’t know if that’s like a sister show or something." The comedy writer concluded by saying that the term ‘reboot’ is not appropriate for what he has in mind.

The Office US was first introduced to audiences way back in 2005 on NBC as an American remake of the UK series of the same name. The show ran for eight years starring comedy genius Steve Carrell as Micheal Scott, Rain Wilson as Dwight, and A Quiet Place ’s John Krasinski as Jim, just to name a few. In recent times the series has grown immensely popular with the younger generation thanks to streaming sites such as Netflix and has gained a cult following along the way.

Although we may never see our favorite paper-selling workers back in action, a new series with all of the Office charm, awkward camera glances, and inappropriate humor, may suffice.