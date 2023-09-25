The Office US is getting a reboot because, sure, why not

The Office is the latest piece of popular media to get the reboot treatment – and original showrunner Greg Daniels is reportedly on board.

The mockumentary sitcom, a remake of the popular UK series starring Ricky Gervais, had a successful run on NBC from 2005-2013 and became a streaming hit among Gen Z audiences after being added to Netflix. According to journalist Matt Belloni via insider newsletter Puck, a reboot is in the works with Daniels at the helm.

Developed by Daniels, a veteran comedy writer with King of the Hill, The Simpsons, and Saturday Night Live under his belt, the series stars Steve Carrell as the quirky, unethical, and well-intentioned Michael Scott. The cast includes John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Rainn Wilson, Mindy Kaling, Angela Kinsey, B.J. Novak, Kate Flannery, Brian Baumgartner, Paul Lieberstein, Phyllis Smith, and Leslie David Baker.

"I can’t tell whether fans would want more of it, and when I say more of it, I don’t think it would be the same characters," Daniels previously told Collider, explaining his idea for a potential reboot. "I think it would just be sort of like an extension of the universe, you know what I mean, like the way [The] Mandalorian is like an extension of Star Wars. But I don’t know if that would be something people would want or not, it’s hard to tell."

The series is often regarded as one of the greatest TV shows of all time, and continues to be a huge streaming hit – so it's safe to say that fans (us included) will be seated.

