The Nun 2 director teases more potential sequels: "Demons are infinite"

Michael Chaves isn't ruling out Valak's return in another sequel. The Nun 2 director shared the insight exclusively in the new issue of SFX magazine , which features the upcoming animated movie Babylon 5: The Road Home on the cover.

"There’s a line in the movie: 'Demons are infinite'", Chaves smiles when he's asked if we'll see Valak again. "I like the idea that she’s always been here in different forms. I think that there’s still more stories of Valak the demon nun to be told."

Speaking in the new issue, which is out on August 9, the director also confirmed that this sequel is very much embedded in The Conjuring universe. "Definitely it plays a part," Chaves adds about its place in the saga.

"I wouldn’t want to give anything away, but this is continuing the timeline. Anyone who saw the first Conjuring knows that Maurice is possessed and then exorcised by the Warrens, and we know that that happens in the late '60s in the Conjuring timeline. This is set in the '50s so we’re still a ways off from that.

"The events of what happens in between this starts to fill out that story a little bit more. There’s other big ideas and big swings in there, and it’s filled with a bunch of cool Easter eggs. Without giving anything away it continues to fill out the picture and the bigger canvas."

How intriguing... We can't wait to see how this all plays out when The Nun 2 is released on September 8. From the chilling new trailer and the synopsis so far, we know that the movie picks up four years after the events of The Nun. This time around, Sister Irene (played by Taissa Farmiga) once again comes face to face with the demonic force Valak at a boarding school in France.

