The new Animal Crossing: New Horizons trailer is like the cutest timeshare presentation ever

Animal Crossing: New Horizons just got a new trailer pitching the Deserted Island Getaway Package, and boy am I sold on this like my grandma at a Buick dealership. The excruciatingly brief trailer doesn't share a whole lot of new footage, but it should be enough to keep you going until New Horizons releases on March 20.

The scene sort-of resembles a timeshare presentation, but instead of the aggressive salesman and frightened audience, you have Tom Nook pitching the best vacation you'll ever take to the most adorable pack of animal villagers. Naturally, they're gobbling the whole thing up without a wink of hesitation, just like the rest of us.

Isabelle is all of us watching the new trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Image credit: Nintendo)

The 30-second trailer concludes with the reveal of Animal Crossing: New Horizons' official box art, which shows Tom Nook and a few villagers fishing, cutting wood, napping, and exuding merriment.

If you're parched for new Animal Crossing content and the tiny new trailer isn't enough to sate your thirst, a recent cache of new images should be to your liking. Besides generously gifting oodles of charm to the viewer, the new shots do well to demonstrate the breadth of character customization options in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Without a doubt, the new entry will be the biggest and most versatile Animal Crossing to date.

On top of new customization options, New Horizons will let you enjoy a new and expansive crafting system, the freedom to pole-vault over rivers, and 8-player online multiplayer (up from 4-player in New Leaf).

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is just one of the most exciting upcoming games of 2020 and beyond.