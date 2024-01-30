The MSI Claw will cost $699, and I think that’ll give the Steam Deck a boost

Official MSI Claw price information has landed, with three models coming in at $699, $749, and $799 respectively. While the base model comes in at the same as the ROG Ally at launch, it’ll cost $150 more than the new Steam Deck. I still think the upcoming handheld gaming PC will cater to players looking to play Steam games on the go without as much compromise, but I am wondering whether the portable’s MSRP will simply drive more people to Valve’s open arms.

It feels like every laptop maker is now gunning for the best gaming handheld crown, but who can blame them. After all, the Steam Deck chucked a rather tasty portable market pie in the oven when it arrived, and there’s plenty to go around at the moment. That could very well change as more options arrive, especially with Acer saying that it’s “watching” things play out. However, the scene seems to be stuck in a rut when it comes to pricing, and the MSI Claw looks set to lump itself in with the Asus ROG Ally and the Lenovo Legion GO.

According to the manufacturer's website, MSI Claw pricing starts at $699. For that price, you’ll get the version with an Intel Core Ultra 5-135H chip and a 512GB SSD, while the Intel Core Ultra 7-155 model will set you back $749. To double storage, you’ll ultimately need to opt for the top end $799 model, which adds in a 1TB drive for $50 more. Whether we’ll see additional versions enter the fold later remains to be seen, as there was originally rumblings of a 32GB variant. But for now, this is the Claw collection in its entirety.

(Image credit: MSI)

It might not sound like it, but I’m pretty excited for the MSI Claw. Not only is it the first Steam Deck rival to use Intel’s new APU with Arc graphics, but additional features like VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) built into its screen are a huge boon. That latter perk is something that really enhances the experience of playing demanding games on the ROG Ally, as even lower frame rates look pretty smooth to the naked eye.

As you probably guessed, my main concern with the MSI Claw is its price tag. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not offended by the idea of paying $700 for a handheld PC, and it appeals to me more than the $800 Legion GO on paper. It’s the cost difference between it and the Steam Deck that’s ultimately occupying brain space, as it feels like most competitors are doing nothing to rise to the challenge.

Admittedly, Asus’ decision to slash the ROG Ally to $599 has helped somewhat. Yet, I don’t think the promise of elevated specs and an extra punchy APU is enough to pull many players away from the allure of the Steam Deck. At this stage, Valve has positioned itself as a reliable and affordable way to play games on the go, and the MSI Claw will need to pull serious moves to stand out from the crowd this time. In other words, its Intel chip will need to beat current premium rivals, as it’s already clear that not everyone cares enough about higher frame rates to invest in pricier tech.

Looking for something with more oomph? Check out the best gaming laptop and pick up a powerhouse rig. Alternatively, swing by the best gaming PC or best Alienware gaming PC for something that'll live at your desk.