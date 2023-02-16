The Mandalorian season 3 first clip sees Mando and Greef Karga reunite – and Grogu being adorable

Disney Plus has released the first clip of The Mandalorian season 3, and it’s full of some great Grogu and Mando (Pedro Pascal) moments. The clip, which is an Apple app store exclusive (opens in new tab), features the pair meeting with Greef Karga (Carl Weathers).

Despite only being 40 seconds long, the new uninterrupted look at season 3 sees Djarin explaining the consequences of him removing his helmet during The Mandalorian season 2 ending.

"I’m confused, I thought you had completed your mission," Greef questions him. "But you’re still running around here with the same old critter." Djarin admits that the situation is "complicated", adding: "I completed my quest, and he returned to me. I removed my helmet and now I’m an apostate." Greef offers him a home with them, telling him he would be "landed gentry" rather than a traitor.

Of course, we also get some adorable Grogu action in the clip too, as Baby Yoda spins around on a chair before stealing some food from Greef’s table, naturally.

The Mandalorian season 3 debuts on Disney Plus on March 1. From what we know so far, it seems like a big narrative thread of the new season will be Djarin dealing with the consequences of removing his helmet. In The Mandalorian season 3 trailer, we saw him meeting up with Bo-Katan (Katee Sackhoff) and we even got our first look at live-action Mandalore.

