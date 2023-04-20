Carl Weathers wants to direct a Greef Karga movie

Mandalorian actor and director Carl Weathers would love to helm his own movie centering on none other than Greef Karga.

"I would love to direct a movie that centers around Greef Karga, covering his journey as High Magistrate of Nevarro," Weathers told HypeBeast (opens in new tab). "I love the issues of the pirates, Empire, resurgences, Moff Gideon – there’s so much good stuff in there. Those elements would be fantastic to put into one screenplay to see where Greef Karga ultimately winds up."

Karga was a former disgraced magistrate before becoming an agent of the Bounty Hunters' Guild and Guild Master of the Nevarro Hunters. His character was first introduced in season one of The Mandalorian, meeting Din Djarin and offering him a low-paying bounty mission.

Added Weathers: "It would be cool to see him as a youngster. Diving into those formative teenage years, watching him learn both bad habits and good ones. See what transpires as a result of that as we build the man that we see today."

Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films, directed The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4 as well as season 3 episode 4. The recent episode, titled The Foundling, was praised by fans and viewers alike who agree that the actor/director truly knows how to blend action with emotion.

