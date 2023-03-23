Mandalorian fans are blown away by Carl Weathers' directing again

Carl Weathers has directed another episode of The Mandalorian – and fans can't get enough.

Weathers, who played Apollo Creed in the first four Rocky films, directed The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4 and the most recent episode. Viewers and Star Wars fans alike agree that Weathers knows how to blend action with emotion – and that he should direct an upcoming Star Wars film.

The episode also contains a cameo from Ahmed Best, AKA the actor behind Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels.

"This week's episode gave me goosebumps, Carl Weathers is the [Greatest of All Time]," one viewer tweeted (opens in new tab).

"And btw, fucking congrats to Carl Weathers for directing such an awesome episode of Mando. Dude gets it," tweeted (opens in new tab) another.

"Carl Weathers did an ace job directing this week's thrill-a-minute episode of The Mandalorian," a Twitter user said (opens in new tab).

A few viewers agreed that Weathers, after directing two well-received episodes of The Mandalorian, should direct an upcoming Star Wars movie.

"Holy shit. Carl Weathers has directed the absolute best Mandalorian episodes. He’s proven to be an excellent storyteller. Why hasn’t he been given a SW film?" one fan commented (opens in new tab).

"Also, Carl Weathers is now two for two on directing straight-up brilliant episodes of The Mandalorian. Why not see if he’s interested in tackling the next movie? Just an idea," posed (opens in new tab) Insider writer Eammon Jacobs. "He clearly knows how to get the pacing right to balance action/emotion – think he’d be a great pick!"

"Carl Weathers did more with thirty minutes than most MCU directors have done with 2+ hours," said (opens in new tab) one viewer.

