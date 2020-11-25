The Mandalorian actor Giancarlo Esposito teases Dark Troopers and Moff Gideon's plans for what's next

Moff Gideon has some plans a-brewing in The Mandalorian season 2. Helpfully, actor Giancarlo Esposito – who plays the brooding Imperial warden – has teased what’s to come from him for the remaining episodes, as well as confirming the identity of that armour-clad surprise at the end of The Mandalorian season 2, episode 4.

“I hope that everyone gets excited when I finally get into the season,” Esposito told EW. He also teased that he has a “certain physicality to exude” which sure sounds like a roundabout way of him saying he’ll be putting his Darksaber to good use.

Esposito – who also hints we’ll see more of Gideon in season 3, which is a scary thought – said of Gideon’s plans: “When people flow out of control and there are all these different Moffs who've been assigned different areas to be wardens of, isn't there one person or someone that may have guidance over all of them? They're questions that are answered. It could be super soldiers. It could be that he wants to save the galaxy. Also, why does Moff Gideon know everything about what's going on everywhere? He has some kind of incredible intelligence source.”

Interesting. Very interesting, indeed. Esposito, there, teases Moff Gideon’s grand plans for the first time. Namely, that he wants to rule over all and he may even have an unseen ace up his sleeves away from the “super soldiers”.

As for those soldiers? Esposito outright calls them Dark Troopers here and confirms “there's going to be a lot of battles and stormtroopers and all the Dark Troopers – everyone will get involved.”

It sure sounds like we’ve only seen a small percentage of what Moff Gideon is capable of. The galaxy should be afraid. Very afraid. Find out when the next Mando episode drops with The Mandalorian season 2 release schedule.