The Logitech G502 SE Hero mouse is amazing for gaming and work - and it's only $35 for Prime Day

The Logitech G502 SE Hero gaming mouse has had a tremendous 56% discount as part of the Amazon Prime sales, bringing it crashing down to just $34.99 at Amazon. Because it's a strong contender for the best gaming mouse, it's a highlight of the Amazon Prime Day deals so far. It's super comfortable to use too, so it doubles up as a great mouse for work.

Logitech G502 SE Hero: $80 $34.99 at Amazon

This Logitech G502 SE Hero saves you around $45on the popular gaming mouse, and it's an absolute steal for under $35. Besides a 16,000 DPI sensor for super-fast, accurate movements, it also packs an impressive 11 customizable buttons, adjustable weights, a scroll wheel that can spin freely (ideal for spreadsheets), and mechanical switch button tensioning. It's a real marvel of gaming tech, and one of the better Amazon Prime Day gaming deals so far.

If you want to take advantage of this discount, don't hang about too long - the deal ends at 23:59pm PST on Wednesday October 14.

Logitech G502 SE Hero deal

Logitech G502 SE Hero | $80 $34.99 at Amazon

Logitech is often found at the top of 'best-of' lists for a reason, and that's because their products are almost second to none. The G502 is the primary example of that, with enviable specs to go with a comfortable shape that'll serve you well for years to come.View Deal

Naturally, this isn't going to be the only offer we'll see before 2020 is through. The Black Friday deals are on their way, and they're sure to throw in some tempting discounts.

Want to see what else you can pick up in the meantime? Don't forget to look into the Amazon Prime Day laptop deals. There are more than a few bargains there, including everything from work machines to gaming devices.

To save as much money as possible this Amazon Prime Day, don't miss our guides to the best Amazon Prime Day headset deals, Amazon Prime Day TV deals, and Amazon Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals.