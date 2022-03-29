The LG G1 OLED TV has crashed down to its lowest ever price - this deal won't last long

This LG G1 OLED TV deal is perfect for those that have been waiting for a price cut on a premium TV - and one that is near the top of most of the internet's best gaming TV guides. Right now you'll find this incredible display on the virtual shelves for a record low $1,396.99 at Amazon right now. This is an unbelievable price on one of the most premium televisions on the market, and even though it's from last year, it's still an absolute belter.

The 55-inch variant of the LG G1 started off life as a TV that demanded a price tag of more than $2,000, but we did see this drop-off and settle to around the $2,000 mark for a while afterward. Remember, it is the more premium model from LG from last year's range.

The price has stayed at, or north of, the $1,600 mark for months, and this price drop is a considerable $300 off its previous lowest. That means you're saving an additional $300 on one of the best OLED TVs on the market right now compared to its previous lowest ever price.

We can't recommend this TV enough, and as well as being a top OLED performer, it's definitely one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X, too. You can read more in our full LG OLED G1 review to see why we rate it so highly and how it performs.

Today's best LG G1 OLED TV deal

LG G1 OLED 4K TV | 55-inch | $1,696 $1,396.99 at Amazon

Save $300; lowest ever price - After sitting between $1,600 and $1,800 for the best part of six months, this a big drop and one that takes it to a record low price. The value here is incredibly good as not only are you just getting an exceptional TV with brilliant picture quality, but you're getting a whole host of features too which will future proof you and go incredibly well with any gaming devices you want to hook up.



