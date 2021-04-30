The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild players discover how to ride on barrels

A Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild player has discovered an impressive new barrel-riding trick after almost one thousand hours of gametime.

Over four years since it first launched, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild players are still discovering new tricks, though this latest move is normally associated with Star Fox, not Link. That’s right, it’s time to do a barrel roll.

In a video posted to Reddit by user XprtGamer44 , we can see Link balancing on a giant barrel and rolling it forwards by shifting his position with impressive finesse. They even perform a sweet backflip towards the end of the video to avoid falling off the barrel. The video has rocketed to the top of the Breath of the Wild subreddit, with over 10,000 upvotes and a host of comments from impressed players.

It never ceases to amaze that players are still discovering new tricks and features in Breath of the Wild so long after it was released. Just a few days ago we reported on a player who had discovered that you can see all four divine beasts from the top of Link’s house by climbing his chimney.

We can’t wait to see what stuff like this people end up discovering in the upcoming Breath of the Wild sequel . Nintendo announced the direct sequel back at E3 2019 and we’ve been keeping a careful eye out for new information ever since. We know that it’s being co-developed by Monolith Soft, the team behind the Xenoblade series which also worked on the original Breath of the Wild. We also know that it’s confirmed to be coming to the Nintendo Switch, though we may also see a version for the heavily rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro.

