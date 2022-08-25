The Last of Us Part 1 pre-load is expected to begin very soon

The Last of Us Part 1 pre-load is expected to begin tomorrow, August 26.

In a tweet earlier this week, Twitter account Naughty Dog Central, which has revealed a number of details about the upcoming The Last of Us Remake, shared a PS5 screenshot outlining pre-load timing. According to that image, The Last of Us Part 1 is expected to start auto-downloading from August 26, although it's not clear exactly what time the download will begin.

You can pre-load The Last Of Us Part 1 from August 26th. We’re nearing release! 🐾 pic.twitter.com/Jyz44xjX5gAugust 24, 2022 See more

Whenever things kick off, however, you'll have plenty of time to download The Last of Us Part 1 in its entirety before its release on September 2. That's probably for the best, as the remake is pretty chunky - those new visuals mean that Part 1 is expected to take up significantly more room on your hard drive than either the original or the remaster, so make sure to take advantage of these few days.

It's worth noting that this pre-load is only available for the PS5 version of the game. Right now, there's no word on when the PC port is set to release, so you won't be able to prep a download just yet. That said, Neil Druckmann says that The Last of Us Part 1 PC should arrive "very soon" after the PS5 version.

We've learned quite a lot about The Last of Us Part 1 over recent days. Between leaking cutscenes and more information from Naughty Dog Central pointing to unlocked framerates and some natty PlayStation merch for Ellie, there's been plenty to enjoy, and that's before you take a look at newly-released footage from the Last of Us TV show.

We might be about to see a new addition to our list of the best PS5 games.