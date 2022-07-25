The Last of Us Part 1's PC port is launching "very soon" after the PS5 version

The Last of Us Part 1 should launch on PC “very soon” after the PS5 version, according to a developer involved with the remake.

Over the past weekend, senior environment texture artist Jonathan Benaino responded to a fan congratulating Naughty Dog on bringing The Last of Us Part 1 to PC and PS5. Writing back to the eager fan, Benaino revealed that the remake would be coming to PC “very soon after the PS5 release,” which is currently scheduled for September 2.

Glad to hear you're hyped man! PC version should come out a bit later, but very soon after the PS5 release!July 23, 2022 See more

When The Last of Us Part 1 was officially revealed after months of rumors earlier this month, a little line in the trailer revealed that the remake was in development for PC. This marks the first time Naughty Dog’s series has ever come to any platform outside of the PlayStation, as both the original Last of Us and The Last of Us Part 2 were exclusive to PlayStation 3 and 4 consoles.

Nonetheless, it’s great news for fans to know that the remake’s PC launch won’t be far behind its PS5 counterpart. While it’s doubtful that the PC version of Naughty Dog’s remake could launch by the end of 2022, perhaps fans should expect the port to launch by the end of 2023 at the latest, given Benaino’s comments.

This would put The Last of Us Part 1’s PC port way ahead of schedule than other PlayStation exclusives. For example, Days Gone received a PC port in May 2021, over two years after the game initially launched as a PS4 exclusive in April 2019. Similarly, God of War launched on PC over three years after it was initally released on PS4.

