The Last of Us Part 1 weighs in at a whopping 79GB, way bigger than the PS4 version

The Last of Us Part 1 weighs in at a whopping 79GB, making it vastly bigger than the remastered PS4 version.

One of the most exciting reveals of this year's Summer Game Fest was The Last of Us Part 1 for PS5 and PC. This is far from just a next-gen paint job, as Naughty Dog is building the post-apocalyptic masterpiece from the ground up. Not only does it look incredible, but "modernized gameplay, improved controls, and expanded accessibility options" means it will play better too. But this definitive experience will also gobble up some serious space on your PS5.

According to a listing on PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab), The Last of Us Part 1 will require a whopping 79GB of storage space. That's quite a jump from the 47GB you'll have to part with if you play The Last of Us Remastered on PS4.

The same listing confirms that the title will also make full use of PS5's DualSense controller, with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers to get you even more immersed in Joel and Ellie's harrowing adventure. The PS5 controller supports haptic feedback for all the game's weapons as well as environmental effects like "the sensation of falling rain". With the accessory's adaptive triggers, you'll feel increased resistance whether you're using firearms or silently picking off the infected using Ellie's bow.

As epic as The Last of Us is, some fans aren't happy about the considerable price tag attached to a game they've possibly purchased twice already, calling it "a slap in the face". In the US, the standard edition is available to pre-order for $69.99, while the deluxe edition costs $79.99, and the Firefly Edition will set you back $99.99. Those who are buying the game are already dreading replaying certain parts, particularly the hotel basement.

