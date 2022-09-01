The Last of Us Part 1 gives you a trophy for petting the dog

The Last of Us Part 1 has a collectible Trophy that you can earn simply by doing what will likely come naturally regardless: petting the sweet dog, Buckley.

We've seen a lot of big Last of Us Part 1 news come out of the last few days as we inch closer to launch date. We learned that the Firefly collector's edition is going back on sale on launch day, saw a full 7-minute, unedited scene from the remake, and we saw a developer tease more challenging infected by ominously wishing us all "good luck." That said, this seems like undoubtedly the most important news related to The Last of Us Part 1 yet, and I'm overjoyed by it.

Very Important Info: You now get a Trophy for petting Buckley 🐕🥲#TheLastofUsPartI pic.twitter.com/peiIEwpw7aAugust 31, 2022 See more

Not only can you pet the fluffy fella, but you get a trophy for doing so (not that anyone needs any further incentive to pet dogs.) The official PlayStation UK Twitter account confirmed this delightful bit of info on Wednesday, writing: "Very Important Info: You now get a Trophy for petting Buckley."

If you can't remember (shame on you), Buckley is the adorable Texas Heeler you first meet at Tommy's Town in The Last of Us. Then, you have the pleasure of running into him again as he hangs out in Jackson in The Last of Us Part 2, at which point you get to give him a little scratch. He's named after Troy Baker's real-life dog, who's sadly in doggy heaven now.

If that doesn't convince you to check out the remake, maybe our glowing Last of Us Part 1 review will.