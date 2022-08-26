The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition is going back on sale for a limited time in the US starting next week, developer Naughty Dog has announced.

In case you haven't seen it, The Last of Us Part 1 Firefly Edition is a gorgeous collector's item that comes with an elegant SteelBook case and a bunch of other goodies. It sold out very quickly when it became available back in June, but thankfully Naughty Dog heard the demand and is giving it another run on September 2, starting at midnight ET (9pm PT on September 1). At that time - and probably for not much longer - folks in the US will be able to bag the Firefly Edition exclusively through PlayStation Direct (opens in new tab).

As for folks across the pond, Naughty Dog says it's working with Sony to figure out what it can offer and will have an update soon.

With The Last of Us Part I launch approaching, we’re pleased to announce that we’ll have another limited set of Firefly Editions available for purchase on 9/2/22 at 12AM ET in the U.S. These will be on a first come, first serve basis, exclusively on https://t.co/jNaJbIVBRw. pic.twitter.com/Efv2unr2nQAugust 26, 2022 See more

The full Firefly Edition includes the aforementioned fancy case, the first four comics in the American Dreams series (complete with a new cover), and early unlocks for a bunch of gameplay and combat boosts (something GR News Editor Ali Jones doesn't exactly see as a gift). There are also six weapon skins included in the special edition that let you change up the look of your pistol and shotgun, as well as Ellie's bow. The Firefly Edition costs $99.99, while the standard version of the game is $69.99.

The Last of Us Part 1 is releasing on September 2 as a PS5 exclusive, and it's a ground-up remake of the acclaimed 2013 survival horror that tells of Joel and Ellie's treacherous journey through an undead-infested post-apocalyptic America.

