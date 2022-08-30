The Last of Us Part 1 devs tease improved infected AI: "Good luck"

The Last of Us Part 1 has some new and improved infected AI, and one of developers specializing in combat seems to be warning players of an increased challenge.

Make no mistake, the original game is no walk in the park, but it sounds like everything from Clickers to Bloaters will be either smarter, more persistent, more aggressive, or some combination of the three. In a tweet reacting to today's 7-minute gameplay presentation, The Last of Us Part 1 systems designer Andrew Frost noted the "crawling infected, seamless clicker frenzy, bloater charging, and updated bloater armor" from the footage.

"Good luck this time," he said ominously. "Especially if you're on grounded mode" (referencing the most challenging difficulty option).

Frost's teasing of updated enemy AI is significant as it's just one more way The Last of Us Part 1 is different from just a visual overhaul. Notably, the remake also expands upon Naughty Dog's award-winning accessibility features.

Those hesitant to throw down $70 for the remake will likely appreciate the work that went into modernizing infected behavior and combat. You'll have to wait for our forthcoming review to see if the changes actually work to the benefit of gameplay, but I'm usually in favor of more challenge in games. And if you want a good breakdown of all the other ways the remake makes for a more immersive experience, Naughty Dog has you covered.

In case you're keen on experiencing the game in its most detailed, up-to-date form, here's how you can snag your The Last of Us Part 1 pre-order, (yes, even if you want that gorgeous Firefly Edition, it isn't too late).