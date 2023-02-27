The Last of Us multiplayer dev gives tiniest imaginable progress update

A developer working on The Last of Us multiplayer game has given a teeny progress update on the project, and while it may not be much, we'll take what we can get.

In a tweet, Maksym Zhuravlov, lead animator for The Last of Us' multiplayer offering, shared his not-so-fond memories of creating doors for The Last of Us Part 2. Zhuravlov wrote, "I remember when I finished the anim system for TLOU2 combat doors, I thought, 'Maybe much. But it's all done now. We have it and we gonna reuse it forever. Cause like what more one can possibly desire from this damned door? Right?'" Before adding, "Oh boy WAS. I. WRONG."

The post was accompanied by a clip of Ellie storming through a door in The Last of Us Part 2, reminding us all of how impressive the animations in the PS4 game are.

I remember when I finished the anim system for TLOU2 combat doors, I thought “Maybe much. But it’s all done now. We have it and we gonna reuse it forever. Cause like what more one can possibly desire from this damned door? Right?“.Oh boyWAS. I. WRONG. pic.twitter.com/iAA4qrZVjgFebruary 26, 2023 See more

Zhuravlov's tweet was then shared by Vinit Agarwal, co-game director for The Last of Us multiplayer game, who confirmed that doors are currently a work in progress in the upcoming title. "Working on doors in our current game and yes, @MaksZhuravlov was wrong unfortunately."

Doors a certainly a feature that we as players take for granted, but as Zhuravlov and Agarwal point out, a lot of effort goes into their creation. Moreover, given the level of quality seen in the series so far, Naughty Dog will surely be dedicating the same care and attention to every aspect of the multiplayer spin-off, meaning we could be in for a considerable wait before we see it in action.

Naughty Dog co-president Neil Druckmann revealed the standalone The Last of Us multiplayer game during Summer Games Fest 2022. "What started as a multiplayer mode has evolved due to the team's ambition," Druckmann explained, "this game is big. It's as big as any of our single-player games, and in some ways bigger."

Although nothing has been officially confirmed, reports suggest that the game will be "very, very live service-y", and if a recent job listing is to be believed, it could also be free to play.

Check out what the future holds for Sony's latest console with our guide to upcoming PS5 games.