The Last of Us HBO TV show gets a new teaser trailer

Sky TV has dropped a new trailer for its The Last of Us TV adaptation, which is set to premiere early next year.

The Last of Us TV series (opens in new tab) - adapted from Naughty Dog's critically-acclaimed game series by co-president Neil Druckmann and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin - stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in the lead roles of Joel and Ellie, as well as Lamar Johnson, Nick Offerman, Anna Torv, and Gabriel Luna.

Merle Dandridge - who portrayed Marlene in the game - reprises her role on the TV show, too.

But that's enough of a preamble: here's the clip, which brings us closer to the relationship developing between Joel and Ellie, as well as their emotional attachments to their fellow characters, too:

This is the second trailer we've had thus far for HBO's The Last of Us - the first trailer for The Last of Us was released back in September (opens in new tab). As Bradley summarized for us at the time, the teaser offered a glimpse at the brutal, harsh world that Joel and Ellie have to journey through. A later HBO Max supercut (opens in new tab) also revealed more of the HBO series, including moments taken directly from the game.

A recent leak (opens in new tab) regarding The Last of Us TV series has come true – the HBO show is coming to our screens in January 2023. Specifically, the adaptation of Naughty Dog’s PlayStation series will air on January 15 at 9:00 PM Eastern on HBO and HBO Max. In the UK, the series will air on NOW TV and Sky Atlantic from January 16. The first season will consist of nine episodes, released weekly, meaning the show will run until March 2023.

