The Last of Us features an extraordinarily deep cut reference to The Last of Us Part 2

The first episode of HBO's The Last of Us contained an intricate reference to The Last of Us 2.

The Last of Us TV show debuted its first episode yesterday on January 15 for U.S. audiences on HBO, and fans have been quick to uncover references to the Naughty Dog games. One particularly deep cut, however, comes by way of Sarah (played by Nico Parker) gifting her father Joel (Pedro Pascal) a copy of Curtis and Viper 2.

Y’all catch this Easter Egg? #TheLastOfUs pic.twitter.com/2wceoFbO4vJanuary 16, 2023 See more

This movie is referenced by Ellie in Naughty Dog's The Last of Us 2. Near the beginning of the sequel, when the protagonist and companion Dina are venturing through Jackson, Wyoming, Ellie mentions inviting Joel over to watch a movie, the movie in question being none other than Curtis and Viper 2.

In the Naughty Dog sequel, Ellie highlights Curtis and Viper 2 as having been on her "radar for a while," given that the franchise is actually Joel's favorite from the 1980s. Ellie then mentions that Joel's really into his "cheesy 80s action movies," which looks like it would be a pretty good descriptor for Curtis and Viper.

Going forward, HBO's The Last of Us will debut new episodes every Sunday, with the same episode releasing the following Monday for U.K. audiences via Sky Atlantic and NowTV. Showrunner Craig Mazin just revealed how a note from HBO led to the series premier being so long, and how the debut episode of The Last of Us changed from how it was originally envisioned.

