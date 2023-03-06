The Last of Us episode 8 features an emotional callback – and the internet can't handle it

The Last of Us episode 8 includes an emotional callback to the show's premiere episode – and the internet is heartbroken. Before we go any further, a warning that the following contains major spoilers for the latest episode! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

At the end of the installment, after brutally attacking new villain David to escape from his cannibal survivor group, a traumatized Ellie (Bella Ramsey) is grabbed by Joel (Pedro Pascal). While at first she struggles, she soon realizes who it is that has got her, and Joel comforts her. As he does, he calls her "baby girl" – a phrase that has the internet in shambles.

Joel hasn't called someone "baby girl" since his daughter Sarah died in his arms in the opening episode. To make matters even more emotional, when Joel hugs Ellie, his broken watch – a gift from Sarah – is in plain sight.

"'It's okay baby girl, I got you' PEOPLE DIED LIVES WERE CHANGED THE WORLD HAS NEVER BEEN THE SAME BOTH PEDRO AND BELLA'S DELIVERY HERE IS IMPECCABLE" enthuses one fan (opens in new tab).

"Something about Joel not saying 'baby girl' for twenty years since Sarah died and saying it to Ellie because she's hurt and she needs him and that's his daughter too and I'm not crying, you're crying, leave me alone, we're ALL CRYING" someone else laments (opens in new tab).

"Ellie going from being considered cargo to Joel brutally interrogating some men, going out in the cold while still fighting an infection to find her, and calling her baby girl?! MY HEART," says another fan (opens in new tab).

"Everyone (rightfully so) is talking about the 'baby girl' line but I’m still recovering from the way Joel says 'I got you' twice. The first time to reassure Ellie that she's safe now. the second time to reassure himself that she is safe now," points out another viewer (opens in new tab).

"The execution, the acting was perfect in this scene! Showing the importance of Ellie’s & Joel’s bond, especially Joel saying baby girl to Ellie, two very important words he hasn’t used since a long time. Brilliant work," thinks someone else (opens in new tab).

Neil Druckmann, creator of the original game and co-showrunner of HBO's adaptation, also shared a screenshot of Twitter's trending topics after the episode aired – with "BABY GIRL" one of them.

The Last of Us season 1 comes to an end with episode 9, which has an action-packed trailer available to watch now. Season 2 has already been confirmed, though, so the story won't be finishing just yet.

While you wait for the finale, check out our roundup of all the major differences between episode 8 and the games – and keep up to date with our The Last of Us release schedule.