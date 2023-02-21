The Last of Us creator on Sarah’s 'cameo' in episode 6

By Bradley Russell
Craig Mazin dives into Joel's mind to tease out what he was thinking when he 'sees' his daughter in Jackson

Pedro Pascal as Joel in The Last of Us
(Image credit: HBO)

The Last of Us co-showrunner Craig Mazin has spoken about a ‘cameo’ from Joel’s daughter Sarah in episode 6 of the HBO series.

In an official featurette (opens in new tab), Mazin reveals what’s going through Joel’s head as he has a panic attack after meeting Tommy then sees the back of a figure that looks remarkably like his deceased daughter.

"There’s this beautiful moment where Joel stumbles outside, and he thinks he sees his daughter. We love the idea that for a moment he would think – just for a moment – and then he would see her with her daughter, and he would think ‘that’s what I would have,'" Mazin says.

Gabriel Luna, who plays Tommy in the show, adds, "We always try to keep her spirit in the scene, I think it’s always a ghost in the room between Joel and Tommy."

The Last of Us episode 6 saw Joel and Ellie head to Jackson, with Pedro Pascal’s survivor finally reuniting with his brother after years apart.

Not only that, but it’s also sown the seeds for a handful of key Part 2 moments and characters – including one unnamed person that appears to be Dina, plus a quick appearance from Ellie’s horse, Shimmer.

Joel’s panic attacks, meanwhile, aren’t completely original to the HBO series. The recent Part 1 remake on PS5 actually features a hidden detail that hints at Joel taking anxiety medication in the past.

For more from the series, check out our guide to the major Last of Us episode 6 changes from the games and a terrifying look at the Cordyceps fungus

