The Last of Us creator on Sarah’s 'cameo' in episode 6

The Last of Us co-showrunner Craig Mazin has spoken about a ‘cameo’ from Joel’s daughter Sarah in episode 6 of the HBO series.

In an official featurette (opens in new tab), Mazin reveals what’s going through Joel’s head as he has a panic attack after meeting Tommy then sees the back of a figure that looks remarkably like his deceased daughter.

"There’s this beautiful moment where Joel stumbles outside, and he thinks he sees his daughter. We love the idea that for a moment he would think – just for a moment – and then he would see her with her daughter, and he would think ‘that’s what I would have,'" Mazin says.

Gabriel Luna, who plays Tommy in the show, adds, "We always try to keep her spirit in the scene, I think it’s always a ghost in the room between Joel and Tommy."

The Last of Us episode 6 saw Joel and Ellie head to Jackson, with Pedro Pascal’s survivor finally reuniting with his brother after years apart.

Not only that, but it’s also sown the seeds for a handful of key Part 2 moments and characters – including one unnamed person that appears to be Dina, plus a quick appearance from Ellie’s horse, Shimmer.

Joel’s panic attacks, meanwhile, aren’t completely original to the HBO series. The recent Part 1 remake on PS5 actually features a hidden detail that hints at Joel taking anxiety medication in the past.

