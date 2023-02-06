The Last of Us episode 5 trailer teases explosive action, Henry and Sam, and a big ol' bloater

The Last of Us episode 4 might have only just aired, but HBO is already gearing us up for next week's installment with a preview trailer – and given last week's exciting cliffhanger, it's no surprise that it looks to be the show's most explosive chapter yet.

Not only does the clip, which you can watch above, give us a first glimpse at a bloater, who those who have played the game will know is a particularly dangerous type of infected, it sees Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie take on Melanie Lynskey's Kathleen.

"Things have gone great, haven't you heard?" she says via voiceover, to shots of uprisings and riots in the streets. "Kansas City is free.

"Where is Henry? He told me to forgive, but where's the justice in that?! It ends the way it ends..." Kathleen shouts later on in the video. To sum up, it's all very ominous.

In another scene, we see Joel, Ellie, and their new pals Henry (Lamar Johnson) and Sam (Keivonn Montreal Woodard) venture underground to try and escape her clutches. But judging by the action-heavy shoot-'em-up that follows, things don't quite go to plan.

The Last of Us continues on February 10 on HBO and HBO Max, at 9pm ET/6pm PT, airing sooner than usual due to the Super Bowl. Episode 5 will broadcast on Sky Atlantic and NOW the following day. Make sure you never miss an episode by checking out our The Last of Us release schedule and our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us.