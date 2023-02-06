The Last of Us episode 5 is set to premiere early due to Super Bowl

HBO has revealed that The Last of Us episode 5 will premiere on its streaming platforms on February 10, two days earlier than its original air date. The move is presumably so that that the broadcast doesn't clash with the Super Bowl LVII, which is scheduled to take place on February 12.

The previous installment, titled 'Please Hold My Hand', saw Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Joel (Pedro Pascal) venture into Kansas City, and get ambushed by bandits on their journey out west. After running into some trouble with local crooks, the pair holed up in an abandoned office building for the night, only to find their snoozy selves being held at gunpoint by a young man and a child.

While we've not see the mysterious pair on the show before, those who have played the game will recognize them as Henry and Sam, two survivors Ellie and Joel cross paths with in Pittsburgh. Judging Their intertwined story is set to play out across The Last of Us episode 5, if its explosive, action-packed trailer is anything to go by.

The Last of Us continues on February 10 on HBO and HBO Max, at 9pm ET/6pm PT. It is expected that episode 5 will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW as usual in the UK on Monday, February 13. We've reached out to Sky for comment. Make sure you never miss an episode by checking out our The Last of Us release schedule and our breakdown of how many episodes are in The Last of Us.

For more on the show, check out our guide to the major The Last of Us episode 4 changes from the games, director Peter Hoar's chat about episode 3's final shot, or our breakdown of the Cordyceps brain infection.