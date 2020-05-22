The Last of Us 2 spoilers are rampant, so Naughty Dog is using a new Twitter feature to fight them

Naughty Dog is responding to the persistent spread of The Last of Us 2 leaks by employing Twitter's newest feature.

In case you've been hiding from comment sections since that massive The Last of Us 2 leak, firstly, you're safe here. We won't be discussing spoilers here nor anywhere on the site. That said, I'm saddened to say it's still not safe to expand pretty much any thread related to Naughty Dog's sequel. I've somehow managed to protect myself in the weeks since the leak, but others haven't been as fortunate - our own Rachel Weber is privy to information she'd rather not be.

While the best protection against The Last of Us 2 spoilers is still just to avoid comment sections on related articles, Naughty Dog is making good use of a new Twitter feature that lets you select who, if anyone, can respond to your tweets. It's still in an early testing phase, but that isn't stopping the studio from using it to combat spoilers for a game they've been working on since 2014.

You'll notice the new Twitter tool isn't available to everyone, but if it should get a wider release, you'll soon be able to decide if everyone, people you follow, or only people you mention can reply to your tweets.

Cheers, IGN.

We're almost there! If you're determined to stay as clueless as possible in the days leading up to The Last of Us 2's May 29 launch, be sure to check out our guide on how to avoid The Last of Us 2 spoilers on the internet and in real life.