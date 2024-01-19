The Last of Us 2 No Return is a tough roguelike that will test you plenty as you learn its ins and outs. My tips gathered from several hours completing runs and learning what's best the hard way should help you get more of a grounding in the game, without having to work it out through trial and error. You will die, a lot, before you really get to grips with what's going on here and, because everything is reset between runs, you'll always be starting from the same point, trying to claw your way through to a tough final boss fight. Hopefully, my The Last Of Us 2 No Return tips will make the whole process a little easier.

1. Use every second of downtime to prepare

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us 2 save transfer Got some old progress to carry over from PS4? Here's how to transfer your The Last of Us 2 save to Remastered.

In most No Return modes you'll get a brief window before and after rounds where nothing's happening. Take advantage of every second to hoover up supplies, craft gear, reload and so on. When the fighting starts you can be overwhelmed and on the back foot constantly, making it impossible to make that shiv you need or gather crafting materials quickly. In rounds like Assault you can also buy extra time by leaving one enemy alive and staying well out of their way while you search and prepare.

2. Examine Encounter parameters carefully to see the risks and rewards

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Sometimes on the planning board you'll be able to choose from two possible Encounters. Always check the variations carefully before you commit, as what might seem like the most rewarding is usually the most dangerous. The Hunted mode, for example, can sometime start with enemies knowing your location and is generally best avoided full stop, as you'll rarely be well prepared to take on multiple enemies at any point. Things like reward multipliers, modes and enemy types all play a part in deciding what's the best thing to pick. Mods especially can have a big impact, adding things like randomly thrown molotovs (bad) or slow-mo triggering on headshots (good). Try to weigh it all up before you decide on anything.

3. Always pay attention to Upgrade Paths when choosing a route to get the best advantage

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

There are various The Last of Us 2 No Return Upgrade Paths to unlock as you work through the route planner. Always try to make sure you pick the best option as you go, especially taking care to look at what equipment and recipes you have. There's no point unlocking an Upgrade Path to craft incendiary shells for the double barreled shotgun if you don't actually have it. You can use my guide linked to check what the various paths unlock but generally the more basic ones that increase crafting efficiently, or listening mode range, are generally more useful than specific weapon or bomb focused options that require certain weapons or resources.

4. Stealth is always the best option

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The Last of Us 2 is not a fast paced action game, with fighting often revolving around careful stealth and trying to seperate stragglers from the pack. That tactics pays in No Return too - just like the main game you lack the mobility and ammo to have large extended fights with multiple enemies. So where possible stick to the shadows and pick people off one by one when you can. Obviously that's not always possible with modes like Hunted often using enemies that start knowing your location, but even then you can relocate and re-find stealth if your careful.

5. Always have a bottle or brick for a distraction or attack

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Throwing bottles and bricks still work the how you'd expect here, letting you stun an enemy or distract or lure them to different areas. Given the permadeath nature of No Return that makes them even more valuable than before. Enemy accuracy increases if you charge them down, meaning it's basically impossible to run at a human enemy with a gun here - you'll just be shot to ribbons. But, if you get caught out, or run out of ranged options, use a throwable to stun them before you close the distance. Similarly, enemies will investigate any noise you create by throwing something, so use that to lure them away from you. If you have a pipe bomb, molotov or anything like that then you can use this tactic to take out several enemies - it's especially useful against infected.

6. If you find a safe spot, milk it

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Occasionally, especially against human opponents, you'll find a spot where you can grab an enemy from cover for a stealth kill... and then moments later, another enemy will wander into your trap. If that happens, keep using that position for as long as possible. If you get lucky you can clear entire waves like this and it's a lot safer than exposing yourself and risking a run-ending death.

7. Try to grab at least one long gun from the store

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

The store lets you buy a random selection of weapons and gear in-between rounds and, ideally, you'll want to grab at least one long gun if have one of the The Last of Us 2 No Return characters that doesn't start with one. It will always be the most expensive option and likely clear out all your money but having the option of either the extra range or power will be hugely helpful in the later rounds and, eventually, the boss fight. My go to is the crossbow which I alway buy if it appears. Equipped with a scope its ability to pull off silent headshots at distance is a game changer.

8. Don't double up on guns unless you have quick change holsters

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

While it's possible to have multiple types of each gun - a pistol and a hunting pistol, say - it's pretty risky without a holster to enable quick changes. Without that option you have to use the slower method of swapping out a single weapon slot from your bag which will require several seconds of uninterrupted time. If you have the space to do it, great. But, if not, the danger of getting stuck with a weapon with no ammo, and having no time to change it, can easily get you killed.

9. Always remember the boss fight is coming and prepare in good time

(Image credit: Naughty Dog)

Obviously every round ends in a boss fight that changes each time you complete a run and ultimately ends with a random selection from the full catalogue of options, once unlocked. Always be prepared for the final showdown and make sure you start buying gear to help you a few rounds before you get there - pipe bombs, at least one high power weapon, ammo etc. It's best to focus on usable things over recipes as these encounters are relentless and offer little space to craft anything you might need. Basically, if you've reached the last 2-3 rounds before the end fight you're probably well set up and should focus all your spending at the shop on gearing up for the showdown.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

The Last of Us 2 save transfer Got some old progress to carry over from PS4? Here's how to transfer your The Last of Us 2 save to Remastered.

The Last of Us 2 save transfer Got some old progress to carry over from PS4? Here's how to transfer your The Last of Us 2 save to Remastered.

The Last of Us 2 save transfer Got some old progress to carry over from PS4? Here's how to transfer your The Last of Us 2 save to Remastered.