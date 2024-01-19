The Last of Us 2 No Return characters ranked and how to unlock them

There are 10 characters to unlock in The Last of Us 2 No Return, and the best options are very clear in this roguelike. You'll have to earn them by completing challenges, however, which will force you to play as everyone at least a few times each. While that will help you get a feel for the range of different abilities available, and things like The Last of Us 2 No Return Upgrade Paths, the absolute best choice is right there at the start, with unlocks only really giving you some back up selections to try out. So, here's my tier list of the best characters to play in The Last of Us No Return and how to unlock all the options. I've also put together some overall The Last of Us 2 Remastered tips if you need some broader help.

How to unlock characters in No Return

The Last of Us 2 save transfer Make sure you start on PS5 with your PS4 progress intact with my guide on how to transfer your The Last of Us 2 save to Remastered.

No Return Characters are unlocked in The Last of Us 2 by completing encounters with the previous character. You start with Ellie and Abby unlocked, each representing their Jackson and Seattle side respectively. So, to unlock new characters you start with those two and complete three encounters initially (four later) for each subsequent character. So completing encounters with Dina unlocks Jesse, Jesse unlocks Tommy, Tommy unlocks Joel, and the same with Abby and her selection:

Ellie Dina Jesse Tommy Joel



Abby Lev Yara Mel Manny



Any encounter works, so if you start as Abby and complete three encounters in one run, you'll unlock Lev. However, you have to complete the encounter for it to count, so if you start and die it won't contribute.

The Last of Us 2 No Return best characters

Abby - Healing on melee kills in an incredibly powerful ability to have all the time. Joel - There's a good starting range of gear here, just be wary that Joel can't dodge. Jesse - The silencer is useful but increased currency and access to unique shop items is very handy. Manny - Risky if you can't sort out his healing shortcomings, but the nearest thing the game has to a tank. Lev - This is the only real stealth option, which is dangerous given some of the modes start off with enemies knowing your location.

It's a tough ask to pick the best No Return characters in The Last of Us 2 as the pros and cons are powerfully unforgiving. Abby is the stand out hero though, with her ability to heal on melee kills, as no one else has an ability that comes close in terms of usefulness. After that you're basically picking between gear, abilities, shop items and so on - with the proviso that it's all down to luck each run. Abby's ability is the only constant benefit that you'll always have access to.

All No Return characters

The Last of Us 2 No Return Ellie

Starting Inventory

Semi auto pistol

Petrol bomb

Traits

50% more Supplements

Molotov recipe

Two Upgrade branches

The best thing Ellie has going for her is that she starts with two upgrade paths. However, what you get is random so sometimes it might not be anything that useful to you, or worse, locked to a weapon you need to get first.

The Last of Us 2 No Return Dina

Starting Inventory

Revolver

Crafting recipes

Traits

Trap Mine recipe

Stun Bomb recipe

Double Craft Upgrade branch

Dina is a very crafting-focused character, able to make Stun Bombs and Traps from the start. She also begins with the Double Craft Upgrade Path which increases the amount and effectiveness of both the bombs and mines she can create.

The Last of Us 2 No Return Jesse

Starting Inventory

Silenced semi auto pistol

Pipe bomb

Traits

30% more Currency

Unique Items and Trading Post

Silencer recipe

Pipe Bomb recipe

Guerilla Upgrade Path

Jesse is a good option if you're planning to use the Trading Post a lot. Not only does he earn more money to spend buying its randomised inventory, but he has access to special items no one else can buy.

The Last of Us 2 No Return Tommy

Starting Inventory

Semi auto pistol

Sniper Rifle

Traits

Custom Sniper Rifle

Sturdier against melee

Can't dodge

Marksman Upgrade Path

Tommy's entire build is focused on range and marksmanship, with his custom sniper rifle and Marksman Upgrade Path. Given that most of the maps tend to be medium range at best and often full of cover and obstructions, it's a tricky playstyle to pull off.

The Last of Us 2 No Return Joel

Starting Inventory

Custom revolver

Upgraded melee weapon

Shiv

Small gun holster

Traits

Custom revolver

Sturdier against melee

Can't dodge

Shiv recipe

Shiv Upgrade Branch

Joel is probably one of the best characters in terms of starting loadout. Not only does he begin with an upgraded melee option and a shiv, he also has the shiv recipe and second holster. It's the most generous starter gear out of all the characters.

The Last of Us 2 No Return Abby

Starting Inventory

Semi auto pistol

Hammer

Traits

Heal on melee kill

Melee upgrade recipe

Brawler Upgrade Path

Abby's ability to heal on any melee kill makes her probably the best character out of all the possibilities. No one else has anything as useful or reusable out of the gate (the ability also appears as a random mod during runs for any character). Combined with the recipe to upgrade melee weapons it give her a unique ability to recover constantly and consistently as you play.

The Last of Us 2 No Return Lev

Starting Inventory

Semi auto pistol

Bow

Traits

Bow Draw speed upgrade

Improved Listen Mode

Archery Upgrade Path

Lev is probably the best stealth option of the line up, starting with a bow and an improved Listening ability. So he's good at sneaking around and taking out targets at range without raising alarms, but can be a bit squishy in a full on fight. Hunted modes, where all the enemies are attacking from the start, can be especially tricky.

The Last of Us 2 No Return Yara

Starting Inventory

Semi auto pistol

Traits

Yara and Lev pair up

Ally Upgrade Path

Yara is a very odd and tricky character to play with. She basically starts with nothing but has Lev as an AI companion. It means you're largely at the mercy of his abilities to deal with enemies initially, which can be increased using the Ally Upgrade Path - at least until you can unlock some other weapons or recipes.

The Last of Us 2 No Return Mel

Starting Inventory

Revolver

Two health packs

Traits

Speed Boost from healing

Healing Upgrade Path

Mel is probably one of the weakest options as all she can really do initially is heal. The two health packs she begins with are useful, but mainly because having nothing but a revolver to start with mean you'll need them.

The Last of Us 2 No Return Manny

Starting Inventory

Hunting pistol

Semi auto rifle

Traits

50% more Parts

150% Max health

No health kit recipe

Semi auto rifle ammo recipe

Munitions Upgrade path

If you want to take a gamble on unlocking a health pack recipe mid-run, or surviving on what healing items you can find, then Manny is a decent option. Not only does he have extra health and more parts for weapon upgrades, but he can craft his own ammo, something only he and Lev can do.

