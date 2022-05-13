The Last Kingdom film loses one of its cast members

Following the huge success of the final season of The Last Kingdom on Netflix, we’ve been eagerly anticipating the upcoming film. This will explore the final stretch of Uhtred of Bebbanburg’s (Alexander Dreymon) story after he claimed his ancestral home at the end of season 5.

The new movie is called Seven Kings Must Die and is due to go into production very soon. However, sadly one of the show’s stars has confirmed they will not be returning for the film. Eliza Butterworth, who plays Aelswith in the series, has a conflicting schedule that means she cannot appear.

She shared the news to The Screen Chronicles, explaining: "I have to say, I have had a conflict of scheduling. So, I was meant to be in the film and it gutted me because I got another job which is the one I’m currently on now." Butterworth is filming in Tenerife currently for the series A Town Called Malice, a new crime show for Sky. She plays Clary Lord in the series alongside Jack Rowan, Tahirah Sharif, and Jason Flemyng.

Her The Last Kingdom character Aelswith appeared in every season of the Netflix show so we’ll be sad to see her go. She was King Aelfred’s widow in the series, as well as being mother to King Edward and Lady Aethelflaed. There’s no news yet on the release date for the upcoming movie or what plot it will follow, but we’ll keep you updated as soon as anything is released.

