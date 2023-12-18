Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya’s directorial debut looks like Netflix’s next big sci-fi thriller

The first trailer for The Kitchen is here, and it looks like an epic sci-fi thriller. Helmed by Get Out’s Daniel Kaluuya in his directorial debut, alongside co-director Kibwe Tavares, the Netflix film arrives in early 2024.

Based on an original story by the pair and their co-writer Daniel Emmerson, The Kitchen is set in a dystopian version of London. In a world where all forms of social housing have been eradicated, only The Kitchen remains – a community that refuses to leave their home. Amid the growing gap between rich and poor, the solitary Izi (Kane Robinson) and 12-year-old Benji (Jedaiah Bannerman) form an unlikely friendship as they take on a system stacked against them.

We see a glimpse of this in the first trailer, which shows a futuristic-looking London that feels reminiscent of Blade Runner. Alongside Robinson and Bannerman, the new film also stars Hope Ikpoku Jr, Ian Wright, BackRoad Gee, Cristale, Teija Kabs, and Demmy Ladipo.

The first reviews for the film landed after it debuted at the BFI London Film Festival, and have been largely positive. Currently on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is sitting at 83% based on 18 reviews. Total Film gave it four stars, calling it "a startling vision of the future that’s troublingly close to our present, with an affecting human story at its core."

The Kitchen is in select theaters from January 12 and on Netflix from January 19. For more, check out our guides to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows available now.