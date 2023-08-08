The Intel Arc graphics card I’ve been waiting for finally shows up a year late

Remember the Intel Arc A580? That’s right, the entry-level graphics card that was announced alongside the rest of the Alchemist GPU range? Well, it’s finally decided to show up, as an AliExpress listing suggests it’s not just vaporware. Sure, it’s not the most exciting card on the planet, and I’m unsure how it’ll actually fair against the RTX 4060 and AMD Radeon RX 7600. Yet, there’s a chance it’ll help instigate cheaper GPUs with better specs, and I’m here for it.

Announced back in 2022, the Intel Arc A580 has yet to actually join the best graphics card race. Since the original announcement, every single GPU unveiled has entered the fold, albeit following a rough launch that affected release date targets. While the Alchemist range isn’t a serious threat to AMD or Nvidia, the company’s offerings could tempt budget gaming PC builders to bat for the blue team. I mean, if our Intel Arc A770 review is anything to go by, the titans of the GPU scene should be worried about the prospect of an even cheaper option that’s designed to challenge the RTX 4060 and RX 7600.

Spotted by reddit user Correct_Activity_449, the Intel Arc A580 listing doesn’t give too much away, but rhymes off familiar specs (via Videocardz) According to the page, the card boasts 8GB RAM and 256-bit memory bus, which lines up with specs from the original announcement. The listing’s specifications section sadly avoids confirming details like boost clock speeds and core count, and it uses a generic Arc image. For that reason, I’d avoid actually purchasing the yet-to-be-released card from this seller for now, as there’s a chance it’s listed in error.

It’s also worth drawing attention to the seller’s Intel Arc A580 price, as it’s not what I’d call a great buy at $299. That’s largely down to the fact you can grab an A770 with 8GB RAM for $289 at Newegg, so it makes little sense spending more on a lower spec card. However, there’s a chance this page is merely provisional, and it may end up on digital shelves for less than the A750. For context, that card comes in at around $249.99, which illustrates why I’m quite excited about the A580’s potential arrival.

What will the Intel Arc A580 compete against?

The Intel Arc A580 looks to be an Nvidia RTX 4060 and RX 7600 rival, and recent Geekbench leaks shared by Benchleaks on Twitter hint that it'll beat AMD’s budget contender. That said, Synthetic benchmarks aren’t an accurate representation of real life gaming performance, and I’ll be looking to run our own tests before jumping to conclusions.

Even if it turns out the Arc A580 isn’t a match for new-gen AMD and Nvidia cards, the fact it might be finally coming proves a threat. There’s still a chance that Nvidia will look to release an RTX 4050 desktop GPU, and the budget Alchemist GPU has the potential to disrupt its entry-level entrance. Naturally, I’m speaking in hypotheticals, as we have no idea what either card will offer in practice yet.

Nevertheless, I’m pretty excited about the idea of a low-spec scrap within the entry-level GPU scene. Gaming PC builders know how to get creative when costs are capped, and the Intel Arc A580 will hopefully facilitate ultra cheap builds that can handle the latest games. Admittedly, I’m not entirely convinced that the Alixpress listing in question is legit, but as the card hasn’t been officially cancelled, I’m holding out hope.

