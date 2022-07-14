New Handmaid’s Tale season 5 trailer sees June face dire consequences

Hulu has released a new teaser trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 - and it looks like Serena Joy might just be out for revenge.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, scenes of a vindicated June (Elisabeth Moss) are contrasted with a grieving Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) standing over the casket of her late husband, Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Serena can be seen messing with June’s head before the two finally come face to face.

Season 4 ended with June luring and killing the abusive and sadistic Commander Waterford, whom she was enslaved to as Handmaid Offred for many years. Serena then receives an unmarked package containing Fred’s severed finger and wedding ring - though it wasn’t hard for her to figure out that the box came from June, who even says in the new teaser, "I want her to know it was me."

Waterford’s murder was not only an act of revenge for years of ritual abuse, but another step in June’s plan to dismantle the dystopian hell of Gilead, its founders, and current leaders. The official logline for season 5 confirms that June will “face consequences for killing Commander Waterford while struggling to redefine her identity and purpose” while a now widowed Serena "attempts to raise her profile in Toronto as Gilead’s influence creeps into Canada.”

The first two episodes of The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere September 14 on Hulu, followed by single episodes dropping each week.

For more, check out our roundup of the best shows on Hulu or our picks for the best new TV shows coming soon.