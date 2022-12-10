The Game Awards finds a new icon: Steam Deck winner Milf Hunter

It's hard to imagine a video games show without some kind of meme-worthy moment - don't forget, Keanu Reeves thinks we're breathtaking (opens in new tab) - and the good news is, this year's The Game Awards was no exception.

No, I'm not talking about Christopher "Kratos" Judge's eight-minute speech; this particular moment was caught in the award show's chat, in which Valve was giving away a Steam Deck to every qualified viewer throughout the entire show.

Yes, you read that right - one Steam Deck was given away every single minute. But it wasn't the competition that got a reaction as much as the name of one of the lucky recipients.

"Congratulations, Milf Hunter, our latest Steam Deck winner!" an official notification exclaimed during the show's live stream. Luckily for us, Chicago Tribune's Joe Fourhman snapped the moment it happened:

congrats to Milf Hunter pic.twitter.com/QVN9pwiiahDecember 9, 2022 See more

The name caused such a stir that for a brief moment, the name Milf Hunter trended on Twitter in the US. You'll have to take our word for it, though; Google it, and you may find yourself straying to, uh, some NSFW content…

"It felt almost historic to see it live, didn’t it?" Fourhman said to a commenter (opens in new tab). "We’ll never forget it."

If you're wondering, the full list of 171 winners is available on the Steam website (opens in new tab). Congrats if you managed to secure one!

Geoff Keighley may have hinted that the show would be shorter this year, but The Game Awards 2022 ran for almost four hours (including the pre-show, that is), so it covered a lot of new stuff, including an update on the Super Mario Bros. movie, Horizon Forbidden West's upcoming DLC, confirmation that a Hades sequel is on the way, plus Final Fantasy 16's release date.

That's not all, either. Halsey showed up to sing a song dressed as Lilith from Diablo 4 and Hideo Kojima took to the stage wearing a Death Stranding 2 suit.