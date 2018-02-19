The full list of BAFTA 2018 winners, including Death Stranding’s Guillermo del Toro winning big

The BAFTAs 2018 are a great litmus test for the biggie: The Oscars 2018. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri is showing signs of sweeping the board, judging by their performance at Britain’s premiere movie awards. Plus, there’s a good chance that awards season is going to be dominated by a small handful of movies this year – so who won?
The full list of winners is below, including Hideo Kojima’s BFF (and Death Stranding alum) Guillermo del Toro taking home the award for Best Director. His speech was quite something too, so be sure to watch that below before scoping out the winners.
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, sadly, didn’t win a single award but, interestingly enough for fans of Thor: Ragnarok and Black Panther, two of those movie’s shining lights went head-to-head in the Rising Star category – and one came out on top.
Watch 👀 Guillermo del Toro accepting the Director award for @shapeofwater at the #EEBAFTAs ✨ pic.twitter.com/WWacIb43aSFebruary 19, 2018
Best Film
Call Me By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Director
Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name)
Dennis Villenueve (Blade Runner 2049)
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water) – WINNER
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Leading Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour) – WINNER
Jamie Bell (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool)
Timothee Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name)
Leading Actress
Annette Bening (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer (All The Money in the World)
Hugh Grant (Paddington 2)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER
Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Supporting Actress
Allison Janney (I, Tonya) - WINNER
Kristin Scott Thomas (Darkest Hour)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
Outstanding British Film
Darkest Hour
The Death of Stalin
God’s Own Country
Lady Macbeth
Paddington 2
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - WINNER
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Gareth Tunley, Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (The Ghoul)
Rungano Nyoni, Emily Morgan (I Am Not a Witch) – WINNER
Johnny Harris, Thomas Napper (Jawbone)
Lucy Cohen (Kingdom of Us)
Alice Birch, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (Lady Macbeth)
Film not in the English Language
Elle
First They Killed My Father
The Handmaiden - WINNER
Loveless
The Salesman
Documentary
City of Ghosts
I Am Not Your Negro – WINNER
Icarus
An Inconvenient Sequel
Jane
Animated Film
Coco – WINNER
Loving Vincent
My Life as a Courgette
Original Screenplay
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Steven Rogers (I, Tonya)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor (The Shape of Water)
Martin McDonagh (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) – WINNER
Adapted Screenplay
James Ivory (Call Me By Your Name) – WINNER
Armando Ianucci, Ian Martin, David Schneider (The Death of Stalin)
Matt Greenhalgh (Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool)
Aaron Sorkin (Molly’s Game)
Simon Panarby, Paul King (Paddington 2)
Original Music
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water – WINNER
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Editing
Baby Driver – WINNER
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Production Design
Beauty and The Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water – WINNER
Costume Design
Beauty and The Beast
Darkest Hour
I, Tonya
Phantom Thread – WINNER
The Shape of Water
Make Up and Hair
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour – WINNER
I, Tonya
Victoria & Abdul
Wonder
Sound
Baby Driver
Blade Runner 2049
Dunkirk – WINNER
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049 – WINNER
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes
British Short Animation
Have Heart
Mamoon
Poles Apart – WINNER
British Short Film
Aamir
Cowboy Dave – WINNER
A Drowning Man
Work
Wren Boys
EE Rising Star Award (as voted for by the public)
Daniel Kaluuya – WINNER
Florence Pugh
Josh O’Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothee Chalamet