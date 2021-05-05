The Flash loses two original stars as series regulars

Two of the original stars of The Flash TV show, Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes, will no longer be series regulars.

"Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed," Eric Wallace, executive producer and showrunner of The Flash, told Deadline. "Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances."

Deadline say that Valdes' final appearance as a series regular will be the season 7 finale, while Cavanagh's was apparently originally intended to be in season 6 before the pandemic cut the season short. His last turn as a series regular was instead episode 3 of season 7, with Deadline noting that he remains part of The Flash as a recurring guest star, and his final appearance in season 7 is being kept under wraps. They also report that there are currently no plans for Cavanagh to return (though the way is clear for guest appearances for both actors in the future).

Valdes plays Cisco Ramon, a close friend of Grant Gustin's Barry Allen, who works at S.T.A.R. Labs. He eventually turns out to have his own powers, and goes by the superhero name Vibe. Cavanagh portrays scientist Harrison Wells, and has also played Eobard Thawne – better known as Reverse-Flash, one of Barry's most formidable foes. Both actors have also played various multiverse-versions of themselves across the show.

There is no release date just yet for The Flash season 8, but the next DC Comics property to hit our screens will be The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, which will arrive to theaters and HBO Max simultaneously. Until then, check out how to watch DC movies in order to get up to speed, and find the best HBO Max prices and deals.