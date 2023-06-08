The Flash is one multiversal thrill-ride, bringing back both Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck's Batmen, introducing Sasha Calle's Supergirl – and seeing the return of Michael Shannon's General Zod.

Zod was the big bad of Zack Snyder's Man of Steel, the film that kicked off the DCEU and laid the groundwork for the movies to come.

GamesRadar+ sat down with The Flash director Andy Muschietti and producer Barbara Muschietti to talk about the new DC film, and, considering Zod's importance to the movie, we asked about incorporating elements of Man of Steel into The Flash, and whether either reached out to Snyder.

"I talked to Zack," Andy confirms. "But it wasn't technical or narrative or anything. I just wanted to reach out and say, 'Hey.' Because we haven't met before, and I just wanted to tell him that we would be respectful to the stuff that he did before." Barbara adds: "And to the cast he put together."

Andy also explains more about Man of Steel's influence on The Flash. "Man of Steel obviously is foundational to this movie because the big threat of Zod coming to Earth is a big twist in this story, and it's something that most DC fans know very well," he says. "And that's one of the great things that can form the narrative of this movie."

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time, arriving just as Zod makes his presence known to Earth. The catch is, there's no Justice League in this alternate universe, so Barry needs the help of Keaton's Batman and Calle's Supergirl to fight this most formidable of foes.

The Flash arrives in UK cinemas this June 14 and US theaters this June 16. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and TV shows for everything else the studio has in store – and look out for our longer interview with the Muschiettis coming soon.