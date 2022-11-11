The Flash #788 confirms Wally and Linda West are having a baby

It's official! The Wests are soon going to be a family of five, which likely means another speedster will be joining the DC Universe.

Linda and Wally get confirmation of her pregnancy in a preview of The Flash #788 (opens in new tab), written by Jeremy Adams, penciled by Fernando Pasarin, inked by Matt Ryan, colored by Matt Herms, and lettered by Rob Leigh. The couple first began to suspect they're having a baby in The Flash 2022 Annual #1 (opens in new tab), and writer Adams promised Newsarama that readers would find out for sure in issue #788.

(Image credit: DC)

Mister Terrific and Doctor Mid-Nite break the news, which is met with bewilderment and then excitement from both Wally and Linda. The pair have been through the wringer as of late, thanks to the ongoing Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event and the Flash family's quest to find Barry Allen, not to mention Linda suddenly developing speedster powers just as she transitions from being a journalist to a published fiction author.

And despite this moment of sweet reprieve, they'll also have to deal with a team of rogues hired by Central City's new mayor, as seen in the preview for The Flash #788 below.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC) (Image credit: DC)

Whatever happens next, we know the Flash family is about to face a massive war that's all their own - and Linda will be a key player, according to Adams. The upcoming One-Minute War storyline starts with The Flash #790 in January and marks the start of the series shifting from a monthly release schedule to twice-monthly.

As the name implies, the One-Minute War takes place so fast that only DC's speedsters can handle it, and that now includes Linda Park-West.

"Linda will obviously be involved. This is a war for all intents and purposes. It is an invading force, and [the Flash family] are the only ones that are cognizant of it. She can still move at super speed and whether or not she is pregnant will play into the story as well," Adams said.

The Flash #788 will go on sale November 15.

