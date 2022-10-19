The Flash: One-Minute War Special explains new speed force villains known as the Fraction

Last month DC announced that The Flash will enter a twice-monthly schedule starting in January, with a new 'One-Minute War' arc that kicks off in issue #790. And following that, the publisher will release part two of the arc in The Flash #791, followed by The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1, a double-sized one-shot Newsarama readers get to hear about first.

The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1

In 'One-Minute War,' the Flash faces off against an armada of aliens known as the Fraction who are also connected to the Speed Force. This means the Flash Family's usual advantage - moving so fast their enemies are almost in slow motion - is nullified because the Fraction moves just as fast.

The story arc will also feature the return of Barry Allen to Earth-0/Prime and the pages of The Flash following a two-year absence while he was caught up in the events of Infinite Frontier and Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths.

The aptly-named 'One-Minute War' literally takes place in 60 seconds of real-time, but that can last an age for a speedster. Writer Jeremy Adams told CBR (opens in new tab) who announced the story arc, "[The Fraction] also have learned to utilize the speed force mechanically. So, they have ships, vehicles, etc. moving at super-fast speeds so they can land and take over without any resistance. And because they are moving so fast, other superheroes can't help. This is an event that solely relies on the speedsters of Earth."

In The Flash #791, written by Jeremy Adams, penciled by Roger Cruz, and inked by Matt Banning, the heroes are split as the Fraction continues its invasion. While the Flash Family make a plan and try to fight off multiple attacks, they're faced with yet another threat.

The villainous Miss Murder is hunting the Flash Family too, and she has speed hounds to help sniff them out.

Check out covers for The Flash #791 by Taurin Clarke, Daniel Bayliss, Marco D'Alfonso, and Kim Jacinto in the gallery below.

The Flash: One-Minute War one-shot special, written by Jeremy Adams and drawn by various artists, with a cover by Serg Acuña seen above, will give readers additional insight to the alien speedster race invading Central City. It will also explore how the Flash Family fights back.

In addition to the new 'One-Minute War' arc launching in January, DC will also release The Flash #123 Fascimile, written by Gardner Fox and drawn by Carmine Infantino and Joe Giella.

The Flash #123 Fascimile recreates 'Flash of Two Worlds!' as Barry Allen accidentally tears a hole in realities with his vibrational powers and ends up on Earth-Two, where he meets fellow Flash Jay Garrick. To get home, Barry has to help Jay fight the Thinker, the Fiddler, and the Shade.

The Flash #123 Fascimile

This reprint of the 1962 classic also includes the original ads alongside the story. It features a cover by Infantino and Murphy Anderson, seen here.

2023 is already shaping up to be a big year for DC Comics, with the launch of the Lazarus Planet event, a family-focused Superman relaunch, and the rise of the new editorial era known as the Dawn of the DCU. The Flash getting a twice-monthly release schedule and a new arc adds to the growing list of new stories readers can expect, and will surely continue to shake things up.

The Flash #790 will be available January 3, 2023, and issue #791 will be available January 17. The Flash: One-Minute War Special #1 will be available January 31, 2023.

And last but not least, The Flash #123 Fascimile will be available January 10. Stay tuned to Newsarama for more from DC's full January solicitations, coming later this month.

Barry Allen and Jay Garrick are two of the best DC speedsters.