Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths launches a new Dawn of the DCU

As DC's Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths event continues, the DC Universe is being reshaped. Now, the publisher has announced the next editorial era for its comics: Dawn of the DCU. And it all spins out of Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7, the series finale, hitting shelves December 20.

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 (Image credit: DC)

(opens in new tab)

In Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7, written by Joshua Williamson and drawn by Daniel Sampere, the remaining heroes on Earth-0/Prime will have an all-out battle with Deathstroke's Dark Army – but what DC is calling 'the final war' is just getting started. The Justice League has been restored alongside the infinite Earths, but of course, there's a cost.

"It's always darkest before the dawn...and now we're there. A new dawn of the DC Universe," Williamson says in the announcement. "This whole event started with death, so here we end with life. Our epic last issue shows why the DC Universe is at its best when it's adding and growing the mythology.

"From the start, we've said this series was a love letter to the DC Universe and the big events, and readers will see that with this issue. Daniel and I put a lot of love into every page of this story. It's been one of the most rewarding and intense projects we've ever been a part of. And here in the end we launch the DCU into a new exciting direction!"

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 foil variant tribute to artist George Pérez (Image credit: DC)

Sampere adds, "This issue represents the culmination of the most exciting and important project I've ever been involved in. Fans will find an epic, shocking and heartfelt finale. This is going to be a blast and DC fans shouldn’t miss it!"

Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths #7 will feature main cover art by Sampere and Alejandro Sánchez, four connecting variant covers by Dan Mora, and a previously-announced foil tribute to the late Crisis on Infinite Earths artist George Pérez featuring 26 characters he was known for drawing, illustrated by a variety of artists and colored by Hi-Fi.

The finale will have additional variant covers by Clay Mann, Tony S. Daniel, Felipe Massafera, Ian Churchill, Kyle Hotz, and an Infinite Crisis homage variant by Viktor Bogdanovic. Check out the cover gallery below.

Image 1 of 11 (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC ) (Image credit: DC )

Dawn of the DCU marks major implications for the future of the DC Universe, especially given the imagery in some of the variant covers above. Dark Crisis on Infinite Earths is a direct sequel to the original Crisis on Infinite Earths event, which also had sweeping consequences for the Multiverse as we knew it.

Stay tuned for more about the future of the DC Universe here at Newsarama, including DC's full December solicitations arriving later this month.