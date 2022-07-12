The five best Prime Day laptop deals from day one of the sales

There have been some pretty insane Prime Day laptop deals today to the point where it has been a little overwhelming to scroll through all of them. But have no fear, we have rounded up the five best laptop deals so you know which devices are currently the best value for money.

With hundreds of dollars off of countless models, it can be hard to decide exactly which Prime Day laptop deal to take advantage of. The best laptops are those which are well suited to your needs, meaning that everyone will usually need a different laptop. We have included a range of great products, taking different budgets into account. Some of these could even make great gaming laptops.

It's worth noting that you need Amazon Prime in order to purchase some of these deals. If you're not already signed up then don't worry, you can get a 30-day free trial using the link down below.

The best Prime Day laptop deals

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311 11.6-inch laptop | $249.99 $146.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $103 - The budget Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is even cheaper than usual right now, with just a hair over $100 off the final price. That's the cheapest we've ever seen the 4GB RAM / 64GB storage configuration - previous sales have only ever dropped to $209.99.



(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14-inch laptop | $349.99 $239.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $110 - A $110 discount on the Samsung Galaxy Book Go brings us down to a brand new record low price on the 4GB RAM / 128GB SSD configuration. We previously only saw $100 off this machine during previous sales, so you're saving an additional $10 here.



(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 17.3-inch laptop | $639.99 $349.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $290 - This is a brand new record low price on the 17.3-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3, complete with 512GB SSD and Ryzen 5 processor. Those are specs that we very rarely see at this sub-$400 price point, especially with that larger 17.3-inch display.



(opens in new tab) Acer Swift 3 14-inch laptop | $749.99 $426.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $323 - This 14-inch Acer Swift 3 has hurtled down in price in this year's Prime Day laptop deals - dropping its $749.99 MSRP down to just $426.99. That's a fantastic price for a machine running a Ryzen 7 processor with a 512GB SSD, and it's Alexa enabled for an extra bonus as well.



(opens in new tab) HP Pavilion 15 15.6-inch laptop | $944.99 $639.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $305 - With over $300 off the final price, you're getting this high-end HP Pavilion laptop for just $639.99 in Amazon's latest Prime Day laptop deals. There's a powerful i7-1165G7 processor leading the charge here, with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. A hell of a discount, and deal.



