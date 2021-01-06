The first WandaVision clip has been released, and it’s super strange

The first clip of WandaVision has been released a week ahead of its Disney Plus debut – and it’s seriously weird. While the series will delve into Scarlet Witch’s strange and reality-twisting powers, it also takes a lot of inspiration from retro sitcoms, with the first episode even filmed in front of a live studio audience. That might sound like a complete genre-mash, but from everything released so far, it looks like reality keeps intruding into Wanda’s perfect world.

The new clip shows Wanda and Vision settled down for bed – in separate twin beds, of course – when a noise from outside wakes Scarlet Witch and draws her android partner to the window. Wanda is also using her powers in a rather mundane way to switch the light on and off. Check it out below.

This gives absolutely nothing away about the show’s mysterious plot, but does give us a good idea of the tone and style of at least part of series, which will consist of nine episodes. Although there’s been a fair amount released about WandaVision, it’s still more or less a complete enigma. It looks set to be a way into the multiverse, though, and might even involve an intergalactic link with the inclusion of SWORD and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.

Then there’s the mystery of exactly how Vision is alive, after his death at the gauntleted-hand of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. The easy answer is that he isn’t alive at all – and Kathryn Hahn's Agnes, who apparently discovers Wanda and Vision’s “secret,” tells Vision that he’s dead in the trailer. Parris has also described WandaVision as a “full on action movie, mixed with sitcoms,” so there are certainly things headed our way that we have no idea about.

WandaVision arrives this January 15, and will be immediately followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Until then, check out everything we know about Marvel Phase 4.