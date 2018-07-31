The first look at the Avengers: Infinity War gag reel features dancing, swearing… and scene-stealing goats

Avengers: Infinity War may have brought the doom and gloom in spades thanks to Thanos’ genocidal snap, but that doesn’t mean the cast and crew didn’t have a blast making the movie. The movie’s gag reel, which is featured on the digital (out now!) and home releases (out August 14) are full of Mary Poppins references, naughty words and, yes, goats. This has to be seen to be believed.

The 45-second preview – of which there’ll be roughly 90 seconds more on the main release – showcases, firstly, T’Challa himself, Chadwick Boseman, getting interrupted by a couple of braying goats, eventually causing him to stop filming the scene. As you do.

It only gets weirder from there: Robert Downey Jr. starts a rendition of supercalifragilisticexpiali-Thanos (that’s going to be stuck in my head all day now, isn’t it?) and, in a particularly brilliant bit of improv, Paul Bettany’s Vision gets foul-mouthed when facing down Mark Ruffalo who, presumably, is off-screen playing the class clown. F*** you, Ruffalo, indeed.

In fact, Paul Bettany seems to pepper the gag reel with his little smirks and scene-interrupting moments. All of those prosthetics must have gone to his head.

Unfortunately, we’re not treated to Thanos breaking it down – though we get plenty of dad dancing from Scarlet Witch and Doctor Strange – but the full version of the gag reel may yet have some brilliantly unscripted Mad Titan moments. Here’s hoping for a clip where Josh Brolin keeps screwing up the snap. A man can dream, can’t he?