The first Evil Dead Rise trailer will give you a cheese grater phobia

The first full trailer for Evil Dead Rise is here and, well, it's every bit as intense, disgusting, and terrifying as you were likely hoping.

Although Evil Dead Rise isn't a sequel to the 2013 reboot, from the trailer it appears to carry the same dramatic weight and generally dark, foreboding tone as compared to the much sillier original trilogy. Ironically, Evil Dead Rise reportedly "builds off" the original trilogy, and as such, the series' creator, Sam Raimi, and its iconic chainsaw-wielding leading man, Bruce Campbell, are executive producers.

The first Evil Dead Rise trailer is absolutely gruesome and genuinely terrifying. Never mind the needle that gets up close and personal with a human eye or the cringe-inducing use of a cheese grater as a torture device - or maybe worst of all, the abrupt scalping of a character by hand - the trailer capitalizes on a debilitating and fundamental human fear: a filicidal mother, seen here deranged and possessed by the Necronomicon, promising her petrified daughter that her ailment is "nothing a big old kiss from you can't fix."

The fifth installment in the Evil Dead franchise stars estranged sisters Alyssa Sutherland and Lily Sullivan as Ellie and Beth, respectively, whose reunion in downtown Los Angeles goes south when flesh-possessing demons emerge from the bowels of Ellie's apartment. It looks like the main antagonist will be the possessed Ellie, but I wouldn't be one bit surprised to see other characters (and items) become possessed by the Book of the Dead as well.

Evil Dead Rise is due to possess theaters on April 21, 2023. In the meantime, here are some more upcoming horror movies to make your neck hairs stand to attention.