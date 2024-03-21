Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt’s The Fall Guy is on the cover of the new issue of Total Film

The covers of the upcoming issue of Total Film have been unveiled, and they promise star power, explosive action, laughs, romance, and more in a throwback crowd-pleaser. The Fall Guy stars Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, who can be seen on the covers of the new issue which is landing on shelves on Thursday, March 28, with subscribers due to receive their copies shortly.

Loosely based on the '80s TV show of the same name, The Fall Guy sees movie stuntman Colt Seavers risking life and limb on his day job on the set of a new film. If it wasn’t already complicated by his past relationship with the movie’s director, Jody Moreno (Emily Blunt), things get even more stressful on set when leading man Tom Ryder (Aaron Taylor-Johnson) goes missing.

Colt’s skills make him an ideal candidate to go on the search for Tom, but it’s not long before the plot starts to thicken and he's in over his head… In the cover story, Total Film talks to Oscar-nominated Barbenheimer stars Gosling and Blunt, and filmmaking team David Leitch and Kelly McCormick about celebrating the unsung heroes of filmmaking, and why it’s time stunts got more respect.

It’s hard to imagine anyone being better placed to make this film than Leitch, given that he was a stunt performer and choreographer for years, before becoming the blockbuster director of the likes of Atomic Blonde, Deadpool 2 and Bullet Train. Inside the issue, he talks about the formative effect the original TV show had on him, and how this adaptation gave him the opportunity to stage some classic stunts the old-fashioned way.

Look out for more The Fall Guy exclusives dropping soon. Elsewhere in the issue, you’ll find an epic look at Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, the new phase in the simian saga, as well as exclusive features on Alex Garland’s Civil War and John Krasinski’s If. Plus, in-depth interviews with Jerry Seinfeld and Melanie Lynskey, and new looks at Boy Kills World, Hit Man, Colin Farrell series Sugar, and loads more besides…

Check out the covers in full below:

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

(Image credit: Universal/Total Film)

Subscribers have the exclusive text-free cover on the way to them right now, with the issue then hitting shops and digital newsstands on Thursday, March 28.

