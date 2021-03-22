The Falcon and the Winter Soldier breaks premiere record for Disney Plus

Looks like the buzz around The Falcon and the Winter Soldier translated into major views for Disney+. The streamer is reporting that the series debuted with the highest numbers of anything else they've released so far, joining sister-series WandaVision and the Mandalorian in the top three.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier follows James Buchanan "Bucky" Barnes (Sebastian Stan) and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) as they navigate a world without Steve Rogers. The MCU was always going to face some serious repercussions post-blip, but the Disney+ series is the first time we're seeing the real fallout from half of humanity being gone for five years (outside of Monica Rambeau's (Teyonah Parris) wake up in WandaVision). As if their "real world" problems weren't enough, both men are forced to find out where their respective alter egos fit in a world where the Avengers currently don't exist.

If these post-premiere numbers are any indication, fans were pretty curious about what this new world looks like, too. The premiere posed a lot of great questions, most popular of which is just who does pay the Avengers? In the past, it's just been assumed that it was Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) footing the bill. But, even if that were the case, he probably would have stopped paying out salaries when he made an effort to put half of the team in a black site prison back in Captain America: Civil War.

Even without all these major questions and the complicated world, the MCU has found itself in, Disney+ has struck gold on the Mackie-Stan team-up. The chemistry between the two is undeniable, and the buddy-cop feel of the impending adventure is sure to keep wracking in the numbers for the streamer.

