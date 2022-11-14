New Steven Spielberg movie The Fabelmans debuts to near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score

Steven Spielberg's latest movie The Fabelmans has started its cinema run with a near-perfect score on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes (opens in new tab). The semi-autobiographical movie is inspired by Spielberg's own childhood in post-World War 2 Arizona, the first time the director has properly explored his early years on screen.

Gabriel LaBelle and Mateo Zoryna Francis-Deford play sixteen and seven-year-old versions of Sammy Fabelman, an aspiring filmmaker based on the director, while Paul Dano and Michelle Williams are fictionalized versions of Spielberg's parents.

The film currently holds a critics' score of 95% based on 97 reviews. Reviews are predicting another Oscar win for Spielberg, with Variety (opens in new tab) saying the filmmaker is operating at "the top of his game", while Deadline (opens in new tab) praised Williams for her "astonishing" and gut-wrenchingly great" performance.

This makes The Fabelmans Spielberg's seventh best-rated movie on the site, ranking behind beloved titles like Jurassic Park and Close Encounters of the Third Kind. His most highly-rated film on Rotten Tomatoes is E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, which has a score of 99%.

The Fabelmans marks the first time since 2001 that Spielberg was involved in writing the screenplay for one of his movies – his last screenwriting venture was for AI: Artificial Intelligence. He co-wrote this movie with Tony Kushner, who previously penned the Spielberg movies Lincoln and West Side Story.

The Fabelmans has begun its limited theatrical release in the US, with a nationwide rollout coming on November 23. The movie will arrive in the UK on January 27, 2023. In the meantime, you can fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best upcoming movies on the horizon.