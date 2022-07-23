The Eternals' immortality is at stake in AXE: Judgment Day Omega #1

AXE: Judgment Day #6 will conclude the summer limited series which puts the Avengers, X-Men, and Eternals in a three-way showdown. But as announced in the event's own panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego, there will be one final epilogue one-shot in November, titled AXE: Judgment Day Omega #1, in which "The fallout of Judgment Day is felt."

Written by main Judgment Day writer Kieron Gillen with art from Guiu Vilanova, AXE: Judgment Day Omega #1 will focus on the Eternals. Interestingly, Marvel's solicitation makes some hay out of the classic mantra of 'Nothing will ever be the same again.' that often accompanies comic book events, using the adage to seemingly imply that the Eternals may be the ones who lose their immortality when the story ends.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

(opens in new tab)

In AXE: Judgment Day, the Eternals wish to destroy mutantkind, believing them to be related to the Eternals' ancient foes the Deviants. To do so, they may target the Five, the mutants whose powers combine to enable all other mutants to be resurrected.

The Eternals themselves also return from death every time they're killed - though some of them are facing a moral dilemma over their own resurrections after learning that each time they come back, the life of a mortal is sacrificed to resurrect them.

AXE: Judgment Day Omega #1 goes on sale in November with a cover from Pascual Ferry.

Sometimes comic events do lead to big changes, as with the most impactful Marvel Comics events of all time.

