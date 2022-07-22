Chris Claremont relaunches X-Treme X-Men alongside Salvador Larroca

Legendary X-Men scribe Chris Claremont is back among the mutants alongside artist Salvador Larroca as the pair reunite for a return to their cult classic X-Treme X-Men title in a new limited series set in the era of their original run.

One of multiple announcements of new series during Marvel's retailer panel at Comic-Con International San Diego, the new X-Treme X-Men limited series reunites not just the original creative team of Claremont and Larocca, but their X-Treme team of Bishop, Sage, Gambit, Rogue, Rachel Summers, Storm, and Wolverine.

They'll all come back together as Kitty Pryde (yes, she was still going by Kitty and not Kate back then) faces off against her old enemy Ogun, the psychic demon spirit, as he launches a "powerful psychic attack" on her.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Though the story is set in the past, Marvel's solicitation text for the debut issue of the limited series teases that it will have some impact in the contemporary Marvel Universe, stating Claremont and Larroca's X-Treme X-Men revival will "have wide-reaching implications for some of your favorite X-characters!".

The original X-Treme X-Men (opens in new tab) ran from 2001-2004 as a third core X-Men title alongside the adjectiveless X-Men and Uncanny X-Men until an X-Men line revamp shifted Claremont back to the core Uncanny X-Men title.

A second volume of X-Treme X-Men (opens in new tab), unrelated to the original, was launched in 2012 focusing on a team of X-Men from multiple timelines.

X-Treme X-Men #1 goes on sale in November, with a main cover from Salvador Larroca and variant covers from Chrissie Zullo, Phil Noto, and Carlos Gómez.

