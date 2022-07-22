Strange Academy relaunches with original creative team

Strange Academy, the magical school for young sorcerers started by Doctor Strange, returns as a new ongoing title this October, under the name Strange Academy: Finals, taking place at the end of the freshman year of the school's inaugural class.

And yes, you're reading that right - Strange Academy: Finals #1 arrives in October, despite its absence from Marvel's just released October 2022 solicitations. The title was instead announced during Marvel's retailer panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego.

Strange Academy: Finals also brings back the original ongoing title's creative team of writer Skottie Young and artist Humberto Ramos, who created the first volume of the title as well as a recent follow-up one-shot that added some new twists to the class and their mission to learn magic and save their school from dark forces.

Along the way, they've also had to endure the death of their headmaster Doctor Strange, the former Sorcerer Supreme, who is, of course, currently dead - with his ex-wife Clea, also Sorcerer Supreme of the Dark Dimension, taking the role in the mainstream Marvel Universe.

Here's a gallery of interior pages from Strange Academy: Finals #1:

Interestingly, the solicitation for Strange Academy: Finals #1 seems to refer to Doctor Strange himself as Sorcerer Supreme.

"The future of Marvel Magic is going to be decided here and it will take FAR more than the Sorcerer Supreme and his school if magic has a chance!", it reads.

We're assuming that's referring to Stephen Strange as the founder of the school, rather than in the current tense as Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe - as the solicitation for Strange #7, arriving in October alongside Strange Academy: Finals #1 still has Clea definitively in the role.

Still, anything is possible, especially when magic (and comic books) are involved.

