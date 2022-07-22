Marvel's Korean super team Tiger Division gets their own title in November

Marvel's Korean super team Tiger Division is getting their own five-issue limited series from writer Emily Kim and artist Creees Lee, as announced during Marvel's retailer panel at Comic-Con International: San Diego.

The limited series focuses on the Korean team of Taegukgi, a "powerhouse with a heart of gold," magical practitioner Lady Bright (possibly the same character formerly known as Auntie Ante, as they both use playing cards to cast magic), demigod Mr. Enigma, "living totem" The General, and android warrior Gun-R II, along with breakout Marvel star White Fox, as well as Luna Snow.

The team was originally introduced in the 2021 Taskmaster (opens in new tab) limited series as allies of White Fox, who has become a steady presence in the Marvel Universe. She, along with many of the other members of Tiger Division, has also appeared alongside Marvel's legendary thief Felicia Hardy, the Black Cat.

Marvel has often explored super teams from outside the US, though this will be the first limited series for Tiger Division specifically. However, the team has had multiple appearances across the Marvel Universe since their appearance, so it makes sense that the publisher is ready to spotlight the team in their own title.

One thing Marvel's announcement doesn't say is what the team will be up against - though the solicitation text for Tiger Division #1 labels the team as "unstoppable," so we're guessing whatever it is, they've got the chops to handle it.

Tiger Division #1 goes on sale in November with a main cover by series artist Creees Lee, with variant covers from Ron Lim, Artgerm, Junggeun Yoon, and Peach Momoko.

